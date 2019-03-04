Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Plot Summer Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announced a North American summer tour. AFI will open all 16 dates on the trek, which launches August 8th in Camden, New Jersey and wraps August 31st in Mountain View, California.

Tickets for nearly all shows (the Los Angeles show has not been specified) go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 8th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Citi card members can access a pre-sale that runs from Tuesday, March 5th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, March 7th at 10 p.m. local time through the company’s Private Pass program.

The trek follows the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour” from 2018, their first in nearly two decades to feature frontman Billy Corgan reunited with original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. The reunited band issued the 10th Pumpkins LP, Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, in November.

Gallagher released his third album with the High Flying Birds, Who Built the Moon?, in 2017. AFI put out their self-titled 10th record the same year.

Smashing Pumpkins/Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Tour Dates

August 8 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 9 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 10 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 14 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

August 21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 25 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 28 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

August 31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre