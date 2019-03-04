Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Plot Summer Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announced a North American summer tour. AFI will open all 16 dates on the trek, which launches August 8th in Camden, New Jersey and wraps August 31st in Mountain View, California.
Tickets for nearly all shows (the Los Angeles show has not been specified) go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 8th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Citi card members can access a pre-sale that runs from Tuesday, March 5th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, March 7th at 10 p.m. local time through the company’s Private Pass program.
The trek follows the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour” from 2018, their first in nearly two decades to feature frontman Billy Corgan reunited with original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. The reunited band issued the 10th Pumpkins LP, Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, in November.
Gallagher released his third album with the High Flying Birds, Who Built the Moon?, in 2017. AFI put out their self-titled 10th record the same year.
Smashing Pumpkins/Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Tour Dates
August 8 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 9 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 10 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 14 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
August 21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
August 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 25 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
August 28 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
August 31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre