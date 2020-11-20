Smashing Pumpkins Release Two New Tracks, ‘Purple Blood,’ ‘Dulcet in E’

The Smashing Pumpkins have released another pair of new songs, “Purple Blood” and “Dulcet in E,” from their upcoming album, Cyr, out November 27th.

“Purple Blood” boasts a classic Pumpkins feel, with Billy Corgan lacing his vocals over a big guitar crunch, heavy drums, and some moody atmospheric synth textures. But as the song moves forward, a lighter edge creeps in, and by the end, Corgan is crooning over an acoustic guitar backed by soft choral harmonies.

“Dulcet in E,” meanwhile, is a rich, tender tune that’s grandiose like so many Smashing Pumpkins songs, but has an unabashed pop core. “From a tree swings an apple,” Corgan sings during the song’s bridge, “A pear or a candle/And once caught/Captive of your love.”

The Smashing Pumpkins have released a steady stream of tracks from Cyr in the lead-up to its release, including “Anno Satana” and “Birch Grove,” “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict,” and “Wrath,” as well as the title track and “The Colour of Love.” Cyr is accompanied by a five-part animated series, In Ashes, the first three episodes of which have already been released.

Cyr marks the Pumpkins’ second LP since Corgan reunited with guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain following 2018’s Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.