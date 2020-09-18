Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Double Album ‘Cyr’

After recently unveiling a pair of new songs, the Smashing Pumpkins have announced their new double album Cyr, due out November 27th.

The LP features 20 tracks, including the title track “Cyr” and “The Colour of Love,” and was recorded in the band’s native Chicago with Billy Corgan serving as producer. Cyr is available to preorder digitally now.

“Cyr is dystopic folly,” Corgan previously said in a statement, “one soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped-up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn’t possible with faith.”

In addition to the album announcement, Corgan also shared the trailer for a new five-part animated series we wrote called In Ashes; the first two episodes will premiere on September 25th, and with it new music from Cyr:

Cyr marks Smashing Pumpkins’ second LP since their semi-reunion with guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain, following 2018’s Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. The album is also the band’s first with Sumerian Records, which recently signed them.

Cyr Tracklist

1. The Colour of Love

2. Confessions of a Dopamine Addict

3. Cyr

4. Dulcet in E

5. Wrath

6. Ramona

7. Anno Satana

8. Birch Grove

9. Wyttch

10. Starrcraft

11. Purple Blood

12. Save Your Tears

13. Telegenix

14. Black Forest, Black Hills

15. Adrennalynne

16. Haunted

17. The Hidden Sun

18. Schaudenfreud

19. Tyger, Tyger

20. Minerva