Smashing Pumpkins Plot ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ Sequel and Anniversary

Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin will participate in livestream Q&A, while a new album and world tour are in the works for 2021

Jon Blistein

Smashing Pumpkins are plotting a new album, world tour, and livestream for the 25th anniversary of 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.'

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness with a sequel album, a world tour, and a livestream Q&A.

On Friday, October 23rd (the day Mellon Collie was released in the U.K.; it arrived in the U.S. the day after), Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin will partake in a livestream Q&A about the album, moderated by Daniel P. Carter. Fans must register to attend the Zoom discussion, and they can also submit a question that may be asked during the Q&A. The event will start at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Along with the Q&A, the Smashing Pumpkins also announced that they plan to embark on a Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness world tour next year. The band originally planned to announce the full itinerary on October 23rd, but because many touring plans remain in flux due to Covid-19, the band plans to reveal the dates at a later time.

Lastly, the Smashing Pumpkins confirmed they are prepping a new concept album that will cap off a trilogy that includes Mellon Collie and their 2000 record Machina. Neither a release date, nor title were divulged, but the record is expected to arrive next year.

The Smashing Pumpkins do plan to release plenty of new music this year, however, with their new double album, Cyr, set to arrive November 27th. The album is accompanied by a five-part animated series, In Ashes, which features music from Cyr.

