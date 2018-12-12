See Smashing Pumpkins Perform ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright’ Songs on ‘Kimmel’

With the Smashing Pumpkins having concluded the North American portion of their 30th anniversary tour, the semi-reunited band stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday to perform two cuts off their latest LP Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

Taking to the late-night show’s outdoor stage, Billy Corgan and company – including returning original members guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin – first delivered a take on their new album’s “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” before following that up with the orchestral “Knights of Malta.”

The Smashing Pumpkins’ Kimmel mini-set also featured “Solara” and hit singles “Zero” and “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” but those performances were not posted at press time.

The Smashing Pumpkins concluded their 2018 30th anniversary tour Saturday with a set at Los Angeles’ KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert. However, the partial reunion will likely extend into 2019 as the band has already secured a number of European summer music festival slots.