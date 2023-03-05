fbpixel
Watch Smashing Pumpkins Cover Joy Division’s ‘No Love Lost’ With Peter Hook

Jack Bates, Hook's son, pulls double-duty as bassist of both the Smashing Pumpkins and Peter Hook & The Light at Mexico City's World Is a Vampire fest
The Smashing Pumpkins band performing during a festival The World is a Vampire at Foro Sol on March 4, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico Getty Images

The Smashing Pumpkins headlined Saturday night at their own The World Is a Vampire fest in Mexico City, a festival that also featured Peter Hook and the Light on the lineup. Both of those bands share the same bassist — Jack Bates, Hook’s son — so it was only natural that “Hooky” join Billy Corgan and company for a set-ending performance of Joy Division’s “No Love Lost.”

Hook and the Pumpkins previously partially collaborated in 2021 when Hook, Bates and guitarist Jeff Schroeder re-recorded Joy Division’s “Ceremony” to raise funds for Sweet Relief. Hook also joined the Smashing Pumpkins onstage in 2018 to perform Joy Division’s “Transmission.”

The Pumpkins’ The World Is a Vampire fest will next head off to Australia for 10 dates with Jane’s Addiction, Amyl & The Sniffers and Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance in tow. After that trek, the Smashing Pumpkins will release the final installment of their massive Atum three-part rock opera on April 21, followed by a headlining gig at Napa Valley’s BottleRock festival in May.

