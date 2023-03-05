Watch Smashing Pumpkins Cover Joy Division’s ‘No Love Lost’ With Peter Hook

The Smashing Pumpkins headlined Saturday night at their own The World Is a Vampire fest in Mexico City, a festival that also featured Peter Hook and the Light on the lineup. Both of those bands share the same bassist — Jack Bates, Hook’s son — so it was only natural that “Hooky” join Billy Corgan and company for a set-ending performance of Joy Division’s “No Love Lost.” Trending Chris Rock Eviscerates Will Smith in Live Netflix Stand-up Special SNL Goes After Fox News, CPAC, and the MyPillow Guy in Cold Open Young Republicans Are Begging Party Elders To Stop Saying 'Woke' Inside the Most Disturbing Movie of the Year (So Far)

Hook and the Pumpkins previously partially collaborated in 2021 when Hook, Bates and guitarist Jeff Schroeder re-recorded Joy Division’s “Ceremony” to raise funds for Sweet Relief. Hook also joined the Smashing Pumpkins onstage in 2018 to perform Joy Division’s “Transmission.”

The Pumpkins’ The World Is a Vampire fest will next head off to Australia for 10 dates with Jane’s Addiction, Amyl & The Sniffers and Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance in tow. After that trek, the Smashing Pumpkins will release the final installment of their massive Atum three-part rock opera on April 21, followed by a headlining gig at Napa Valley’s BottleRock festival in May.