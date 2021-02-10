Smashing Pumpkins’ Jeff Schroeder Plots Virtual Benefit Concert for Touring Crews

Smashing Pumpkins’ guitarist and keyboardist Jeff Schroeder will host a virtual concert to raise money for tour crew workers who are out of work because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The For the Crew show will take place March 6th at 7 p.m. ET, and feature solo sets from Schroeder, Kevin Rudolf, and Tommy Marz. The show is being presented by NoCap with proceeds benefiting the Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund, which was set up to help those in the music industry impacted by the pandemic. Tickets for the concert are on sale now for $15.

“The whole of the music industry has been hit hard by Covid-19,” Schroeder said in a statement. “One particular segment of the industry that is often overlooked and/or forgotten is road crews. It’s quite simple: Without our crews, there would be no shows. These are the women and men behind the scenes who help bring our music to you. With this online benefit show, our hope is to raise both money and awareness for our crews.”

Marz added, “During this pandemic, there have been times where many people have felt helpless, myself included. As the opportunity arose to raise money for people whose incomes have been affected by Covid-19, the road crews became a focus of that opportunity. The road crew teams are an important part of the live show experience and have been affected greatly.”

“With so many people in our business out of work due to Covid, I’m happy there is a little something we can do to raise money and maybe bring a smile,” Rudolf said.