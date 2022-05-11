 Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction to Embark on Spirits on Fire Tour - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Henry Winkler to Share His Life Story in Memoir Due Out in 2024
Home Music Music News

Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction to Embark on ‘Spirits on Fire’ Tour

Alt-rock legends announce 32-date North American arena tour

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 30: Smashing Pumpkins performs during the Beale Street Music Festival at Liberty Park on April 30, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 30: Smashing Pumpkins performs during the Beale Street Music Festival at Liberty Park on April 30, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Smashing Pumpkins

Getty Images

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a North American arena tour where the semi-reunited band will be joined by special guests and fellow alt-rock gods Jane’s Addiction.

Frontmen Billy Corgan and Perry Farrell announced the Spirits on Fire Tour Wednesday morning during a visit to the Howard Stern Show, with the Smashing Pumpkins also scheduled to perform Thursday on The Late Late Show.

The trek — the Pumpkins’ first since their semi-reunion tour in 2019, and Jane’s first full-scale jaunt since 2016 — kicks off Oct. 2 at Dallas, Texas’ American Airlines Center and keeps both bands on the road for nearly two months, hitting basketball and hockey arenas in most major markets before concluding Nov. 19 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. Check out the Pumpkins’ site for ticket information.

To celebrate the Spirits on Fire Tour and their career in general, the Smashing Pumpkins will dip their hands in wet cement Wednesday afternoon as the latest artists enshrined outside Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theater.

Related Stories

Smashing Pumpkins Indulge Billy Corgan's Synth-Rock, Dickensian Fantasies on 'Cyr'
Julia Jacklin Returns With 'Jesus Christ Superstar'-Inspired 'Lydia Wears a Cross'

Related Stories

smart home how to guide
RS Recommends: 5 Devices You Need to Set Up Your Smart Home
50 Greatest Movie Superheroes

In addition to the tour, the Smashing Pumpkins have promised new music in 2022 as the prolific Corgan follows up the band’s 2020 double-LP Cyr.

Smashing Pumpkins With Jane’s Addiction Tour Dates 

Oct. 2 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 3 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct. 5 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Oct. 7 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 8 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino
Oct. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
Oct. 14 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Oct. 16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Oct. 27 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
Oct. 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Oct. 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Nov. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 4 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Nov. 7 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov. 9 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Nov. 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov. 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Nov. 16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Nov. 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Nov. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

In This Article: Jane's Addiction, Smashing Pumpkins, The Smashing Pumpkins, tour announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.