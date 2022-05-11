Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction to Embark on ‘Spirits on Fire’ Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a North American arena tour where the semi-reunited band will be joined by special guests and fellow alt-rock gods Jane’s Addiction.

Frontmen Billy Corgan and Perry Farrell announced the Spirits on Fire Tour Wednesday morning during a visit to the Howard Stern Show, with the Smashing Pumpkins also scheduled to perform Thursday on The Late Late Show.

This fall SP is heading out on the Spirits On Fire tour with @janesaddiction ! Tickets on sale Friday, May 13th at 10 AM (local time) pic.twitter.com/Ivo3Er5l1V — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) May 11, 2022

The trek — the Pumpkins’ first since their semi-reunion tour in 2019, and Jane’s first full-scale jaunt since 2016 — kicks off Oct. 2 at Dallas, Texas’ American Airlines Center and keeps both bands on the road for nearly two months, hitting basketball and hockey arenas in most major markets before concluding Nov. 19 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. Check out the Pumpkins’ site for ticket information.

To celebrate the Spirits on Fire Tour and their career in general, the Smashing Pumpkins will dip their hands in wet cement Wednesday afternoon as the latest artists enshrined outside Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theater.

In addition to the tour, the Smashing Pumpkins have promised new music in 2022 as the prolific Corgan follows up the band’s 2020 double-LP Cyr.

Smashing Pumpkins With Jane’s Addiction Tour Dates

Oct. 2 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 3 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct. 5 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 7 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 8 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino

Oct. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

Oct. 14 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Oct. 16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Oct. 27 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

Oct. 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Oct. 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Nov. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 4 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 7 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 9 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Nov. 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Nov. 16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Nov. 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Nov. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl