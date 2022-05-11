Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction to Embark on ‘Spirits on Fire’ Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a North American arena tour where the semi-reunited band will be joined by special guests and fellow alt-rock gods Jane’s Addiction.
Frontmen Billy Corgan and Perry Farrell announced the Spirits on Fire Tour Wednesday morning during a visit to the Howard Stern Show, with the Smashing Pumpkins also scheduled to perform Thursday on The Late Late Show.
The trek — the Pumpkins’ first since their semi-reunion tour in 2019, and Jane’s first full-scale jaunt since 2016 — kicks off Oct. 2 at Dallas, Texas’ American Airlines Center and keeps both bands on the road for nearly two months, hitting basketball and hockey arenas in most major markets before concluding Nov. 19 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. Check out the Pumpkins’ site for ticket information.
To celebrate the Spirits on Fire Tour and their career in general, the Smashing Pumpkins will dip their hands in wet cement Wednesday afternoon as the latest artists enshrined outside Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theater.
In addition to the tour, the Smashing Pumpkins have promised new music in 2022 as the prolific Corgan follows up the band’s 2020 double-LP Cyr.
Smashing Pumpkins With Jane’s Addiction Tour Dates
Oct. 2 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 3 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct. 5 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Oct. 7 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 8 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino
Oct. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
Oct. 14 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Oct. 16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Oct. 27 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
Oct. 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Oct. 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Nov. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 4 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Nov. 7 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov. 9 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Nov. 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov. 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Nov. 16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Nov. 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Nov. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl