Smashing Pumpkins Set ‘Gish’ 30th-Anniversary Livestream

The Smashing Pumpkins will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album Gish with a series of events and special merchandise dedicated to the 1991 album, including a livestream.

Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin will host the two-hour livestream on Saturday, May 29th, with the duo taking part in a live vinyl listening party, Q&A, and “a very special world exclusive preview of unreleased music.” Tickets for the livestream ($19.91) are available at the Smashing Pumpkins site on Frida beginning at 12 p.m. EST. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the PAWS no-kill animal shelter in Chicago.

Corgan and Chloe Mendel’s plant-based tea shop, Madame ZuZu’s in Highland Park, Illinois, will also host Gish-related events throughout the weekend, including limited-edition Gish merchandise, art prints and posters for sale, and a private collection of Gish era memorabilia on display. The official Smashing Pumpkins webstore will also offer the limited edition merchandise beginning May 28th.

The band is also encouraging fans to share their own Gish memories on a newly launched 30th-anniversary site, as well as take part in a digital scavenger hunt across the band’s social media sites where they will be posting Gish trivia questions and clues online; one winner will receive the “ultimate” Gish merch collection.

Smashing Pumpkins, who released their 11th album Cyr in 2020, will headline Riot Fest in their native Chicago in September.