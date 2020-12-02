Smashing Pumpkins Deliver Dark Disco-Tinged ‘Cyr’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

The Smashing Pumpkins delivered a performance of “Cyr,” the title track from their new album, on The Tonight Show Tuesday, December 1st.

The track boasts a propulsive drum beat and a dark disco/post-punk edge that creeps into the chilling shimmer of the guitar and the serene backing vocals. Billy Corgan and Co. performed the song in a studio, but the footage was cut up to create a compelling visual collage.

Cyr marks the Smashing Pumpkins’ 11th studio album and follows 2018’s Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. The double album is accompanied by a five-part animated series, In Ashes, which features music from Cyr.

Back in October, the Smashing Pumpkins announced they were already prepping their next project, a concept album that will cap off a trilogy that includes their 1995 classic Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina. Neither a release date nor title were divulged, but the album is expected to arrive next year, when the band also hopes to embark on a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Mellon Collie.