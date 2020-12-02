 Smashing Pumpkins Perform 'Cyr' on 'Fallon': Watch - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next BTS' Big Week Just Got Bigger, With the Debut of Their New Global FILA Campaign
Home Music Music News

Smashing Pumpkins Deliver Dark Disco-Tinged ‘Cyr’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Track appears on the band’s new double album of the same name

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Smashing Pumpkins delivered a performance of “Cyr,” the title track from their new album, on The Tonight Show Tuesday, December 1st.

The track boasts a propulsive drum beat and a dark disco/post-punk edge that creeps into the chilling shimmer of the guitar and the serene backing vocals. Billy Corgan and Co. performed the song in a studio, but the footage was cut up to create a compelling visual collage.

Cyr marks the Smashing Pumpkins’ 11th studio album and follows 2018’s Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. The double album is accompanied by a five-part animated series, In Ashes, which features music from Cyr.

Back in October, the Smashing Pumpkins announced they were already prepping their next project, a concept album that will cap off a trilogy that includes their 1995 classic Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina. Neither a release date nor title were divulged, but the album is expected to arrive next year, when the band also hopes to embark on a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Mellon Collie.

In This Article: Smashing Pumpkins, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.