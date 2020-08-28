Smashing Pumpkins Unleash New Songs ‘Cyr,’ ‘The Colour of Love’

Following a mysterious countdown, Smashing Pumpkins have unleashed two tracks, “Cyr” and “The Colour of Love,” from the semi-reunited band’s upcoming album and follow-up to 2018’s Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

“Cyr is dystopic folly,” Billy Corgan said in a statement, “one soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn’t possible with faith.”

The band, during lockdown, also recorded a performance video for “Cyr” from their respective quarantines in Chicago and Los Angeles. “This is a goth fever dream of pent up emotion – an artistic visual release attempting to create a momentary escape from the emotional black cloud hanging over all of us this year,” the video’s director Linda Strawberry said. “A dark seduction filmed in quarantine at a social distance.”

Both tracks feature the current Pumpkins lineup of Corgan alongside fellow founding members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist Jeff Schroeder. The Smashing Pumpkins’ next album will also be their first on Sumerian Records, which recently inked the band.