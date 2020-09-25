Smashing Pumpkins Drop New Songs ‘Confessions of a Dopamine Addict,’ ‘Wrath’

Smashing Pumpkins have dropped two new songs from their upcoming double album, Cyr. Produced by frontman Billy Corgan, “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict” and “Wrath” follow the previously released title track and “The Colour of Love.” The two new singles arrive ahead of the band’s new five-part animated series, In Ashes.

The second episode of In Ashes, which is called “Inspirations, Aspirations,” will also serve as the video for “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict.” “Love is easy, whichever way you start/Take the diamonds, slice it through your hearts,” Corgan sings on the foreboding song. “And watch what color bleeds.”

“Wrath” houses uplifting harmonies that belie the vengeful title. “If there’s heaven, there’s a place for us/There’s a teenage dream,” Corgan sings.

Both songs appear on the 20-song Cyr, which will be released on November 27th and is available for pre-order. The LP features Corgan along with founding members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, and guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

The first two episodes of In Ashes will premiere on Friday. Episode One, dubbed “As the Crow Flies,” will feature Cyr song, “The Colour of Love.”

“The original story is something I’ve written and although it’s (mostly) lighthearted, In Ashes does address many things we face each day,” Corgan said in a statement about the series he created, which is animated by Deep Sky. “That is… if… we live in dystopia, or paradise, or both. The choice, some say, is yours; and could even be a quantum issue.”