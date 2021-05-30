Smashing Pumpkins Announce First Archival Release ‘Live in Japan, 1992’

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their first archival release Live in Japan 1992, a limited-edition 2LP set featuring the band’s February 1992 visit to Kawasaki’s Club Citta.

The live album, which Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin revealed during their 30th anniversary livestream celebrating Gish, will only available for 24 hours via the Madame Zuzu’s webstore. Autographed copies are already sold out.

“Audio is from a board tape and is not available anywhere else,” the band noted of Live in Japan 1992, which will be released 180-gram purple swirl vinyl. “Shipping leadtime six months,” the band warned. “(We hope sooner, but can’t guarantee).”

In an interview with Rolling Stone marking the 30th anniversary of Gish, Corgan said of revisiting the band’s Nineties music both on tour and with reissues, “We’re fine to celebrate our achievements. It’s more about it being on our terms. That’s what it came down to for me. I took a lot of stuff for saying I didn’t want to play the old albums when everybody was running out and doing it. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to play old music. I just didn’t want to do it that way.”

Live in Japan 1992 Track List

Drown

Tristessa

Slunk

Window Paine

Bury Me

Snail

Siva

Luna

Blue

I Am One

Silverfuck