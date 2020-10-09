Smashing Pumpkins Drop New ‘Cyr’ Songs ‘Anno Satana,’ ‘Birch Grove’

Smashing Pumpkins continue to reveal songs from their upcoming double album, Cyr. They released two new singles, “Anno Satana” and “Birch Grove,” at midnight on Thursday alongside the third episode of the band’s five-part animated series, In Ashes.

“Anno Satana” serves as the soundtrack to the third episode of the In Ashes series, which was created and written by frontman Billy Corgan. In the clip, entitled “I’m in Love With Your God,” two of the series’ main characters happen upon what appears to be a cult-style ritual taking place in the woods. It’s conducted by a robed, rat-in-a-cage owning ominous leader. “I never needed anyone, No, oh,” Corgan sings on the chorus while the pair is discovered and captured. They look to be recruited by cult members, but a turn of events puts the duo in seeming peril.

Produced by Corgan, “Anno Satana” and “Birch Grove” follow Smashing Pumpkins’ previously released Cyr tracks “Confessions of a Dopamine Addict” and “Wrath” as well as the title track and “The Colour of Love.” Cyr arrives on November 27th via Sumerian Records.