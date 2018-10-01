Smashing Pumpkins Add New Dates to 30th Anniversary Tour

Smashing Pumpkins added a winter North American leg to their ongoing Shiny and Oh So Bright 30th anniversary reunion tour.

With the band’s new album Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun – Billy Corgan’s first Pumpkins album with both guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin since 2000 – due out November 16th, the Smashing Pumpkins will reconvene two weeks later for a (currently) seven-date leg that begins November 28th in Madison, Wisconsin.

Following the previously announced, sold-out November 30th hometown show at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, Corgan and company will bring the 30th anniversary trek to cities like St. Louis, Tulsa, San Antonio, Tucson and Phoenix. Tickets for the new dates go on sale October 5th at the band’s website.

Smashing Pumpkins’ recently unveiled Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun‘s second single “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”; the band promised that a Corgan-directed music video for the track would arrive in the coming weeks. The album is available to preorder now in a variety of bundles.

Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates

November 28 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

November 30 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

December 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

December 2 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

December 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Theater

December 6 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

December 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre