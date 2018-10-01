Rolling Stone
Smashing Pumpkins Add New Dates to 30th Anniversary Tour

Reunited band adds seven more shows to Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour two weeks after new album arrives

Smashing Pumpkins have added a winter North American leg to their ongoing Shiny and Oh So Bright 30th anniversary reunion tour.

With the band’s new album Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun – Billy Corgan’s first Pumpkins album with both guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin since 2000 – due out November 16th, the Smashing Pumpkins will reconvene two weeks later for a (currently) seven-date leg that begins November 28th in Madison, Wisconsin.

Following the previously announced, sold-out November 30th hometown show at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, Corgan and company will bring the 30th anniversary trek to cities like St. Louis, Tulsa, San Antonio, Tucson and Phoenix. Tickets for the new dates go on sale October 5th at the band’s website.

Smashing Pumpkins’ recently unveiled Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun‘s second single “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”; the band promised that a Corgan-directed music video for the track would arrive in the coming weeks. The album is available to preorder now in a variety of bundles.

Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates

November 28 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
November 30 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
December 1 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
December 2 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
December 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Theater
December 6 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre
December 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

