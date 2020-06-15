2 Chainz, Brandi Carlile to Play Benefit Livestream for Small Businesses

2 Chainz, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges and more are coming together for Small Business Live, a benefit livestream to help small businesses in the wake of COVID-19, with a focus on those owned by women and people of color.

The event will be held Saturday, June 20th from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET on smallbiz.live and across all major digital platforms.

All proceeds from the livestream will be donated to Accion Opportunity Fund, which provides loans to small businesses founded by people of color, with additional support to women-owned and immigrant-owned businesses.

“Entrepreneurs of color are denied credit more often and charged higher rates for money they borrow to fund their businesses. We need to accelerate support to underserved businesses in order to reach our full potential,” Accion Opportunity Fund CEO Luz Urrutia said. “We have to decide what we want our Main Streets to look like when this is over, and we must act decisively to keep small businesses alive and ready to rebuild. This is a fun way to do something really important. Everyone’s support will make a huge difference to small business owners, their families and employees who have been devastated by this pandemic, the recession, and centuries of racism, xenophobia and oppression.”