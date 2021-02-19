Sly and the Family Stone Release New Animated ‘Everyday People’ Video for Black History Month

Sly and the Family Stone have released a new animated video for their 1968 classic, “Everyday People.”

The clip opens with a simple message: “Now more than ever, the message of this song resonates across the globe…” It goes on to pair the song with a journey through a vibrant neighborhood, the vignettes of individuals and families ultimately coalescing around a moment of unity as a gray city skyline lights up with color.

The new “Everyday People” video is part of the Black History Month program being spearheaded by Sony Music’s hip-hop and R&B catalog division, This Is Certified, in partnership with BET Digital. The “My Black Is” campaign is divided into four thematic parts, each one arriving with a newly curated playlist featuring old and new artists.

The “Everyday People” video is part of the “My Black Is History” theme, while the series opened with an animated video for Muhammad Ali’s “I Am the Greatest” — the title-track from the boxer’s 1963 spoken-word album — which was tied to the “My Black Is Power” theme. The series will conclude next week with the “My Black Is Culture” theme, centered around new episodes of the This Is Certified animated series, My Life in 60 Seconds, with the first showcasing Chloe x Halle.