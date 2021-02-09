Slowthai, Skepta Recreate Classic Slasher Flicks in New ‘Cancelled’ Video

Slowthai and Skepta pay tribute to an array of classic horror flicks in the new video for their track, “Cancelled,” off the former’s new album, Tyron.

Directed by the Rest, the video opens with a nod to the classic “Whassup?” Budweiser commercials — which were in turn spoofed in Scary Movie — with Slowthai, Skepta, and Slowthai’s frequent collaborators Kwes Darko, Krash, and SAMO all hopping on the phone to give a full-throated “Wagwaaaaan?” The rest of the clip finds Slowthai and Skepta recreating scenes from slasher flicks like American Psycho, Silence of the Lambs, Candyman, Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Tyron, which arrives February 12th, marks Slowthai’s second album and follows his acclaimed 2019 debut, Nothing Great About Britain. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Slowthai spoke about some of the inspiration behind “Cancelled” — a comedy bit he took too far at last year’s NME Awards that earned him plenty of flak online — and how Skepta helped him overcome that moment.

“When you’re not a certain way and people tell you who you are, you doubt yourself,” Slowthai said. “If you’re fully against stuff and people are saying, ‘That’s you’ — you can’t fathom it. So I’m sitting there, I’m in a dark headspace, and [Skepta’s] like, ‘This isn’t your defining moment, bro. Use this. Come out stronger, come out harder. Show the world what you’re about. Fuck all that worrying. Just be you and live your life. It’s rock & roll, you’re a rock star.’ From that, we just banged out that tune.”