Slowthai Is Celebrating His New Single By Spending All Day in a Box

Slowthai leans into a bruising post-punk sound on his new song, “Selfish,” which will appear on his upcoming third album, Ugly, out March 3 via Method Records/Interscope Records.

Though arguably known first-and-foremost as a rapper, the frenetic, anxious rock-leaning style of “Selfish” is something Slowthai has explored on past songs like “Doorman” and “Deal Wiv It” (both of which were collaborations with Mura Masa). In a statement, Slowthai spoke about examining his own selfishness, especially in relation to his ambitions: “I want to be there for them but I’m always striving, working, reaching further.”

To promote the new track, Slowthai is currently livestreaming himself hanging out in a custom-built room fitted with floor-to-ceiling two-way mirrors. He'll be there for a good chunk of today (Jan. 25), so feel free to pop by and say hi.

Ugly — which is meant to be an acronym for “U Gotta Love Yourself” — marks Slowthai’s third studio album and follows his 2021 LP, Tyron. The entire album will embrace more of a rock band sound, with Slowhtai working with producer Dan Carey, frequent collaborator Kwes Darko, and an array of musicians, including Fontaines D.C., Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye, Beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden, Ethan P. Flynn, and drummer Liam Toon.

“This album was me trying to emulate the spirit of the brotherhood ethos that bands have,” Slowthai said. “Music is about the feeling and emotion that goes into it. Like an artist making a painting, it’s the expression of that moment in time. I really felt like I didn’t want to rap, whereas before, rap was the only way I could express myself with the tools I had. Now that I have more freedom to create and do more, why wouldn’t we change it up?”