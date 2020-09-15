Slowthai Gives Birth in ‘Feel Away’ Video, Featuring James Blake

Slowthai gives birth in the video for “Feel Away,” a new song featuring James Blake and Mount Kimbie.

Directed by Oscar Hudson (who previously worked on Radiohead’s “Lift” video), the clip features the U.K. rapper in a maternity ward as he grows a pregnant belly and gets an ultrasound. Shortly after he gives birth, the baby bizarrely turns out to be cake — which he eagerly breaks apart and eats at the end. Blake appears on vocals, singing, “This time I’ll have one hand free/This has nothing to do with me.”

“This song is about the doubts we have whether it be within friendships, your partner or with our family,” he said in a statement. “It’s about putting yourself in the other person’s shoes so you have a better understanding of the situation.”

Slowthai released his debut, Nothing Great About Britain, last year. “Feel Away” follows the singles “Enemy,” “Magic” and “BB (Bodybag).“

Slowthai also recently appeared on Disclosure’s “My High” with Aminé, off their latest album Energy. Earlier this year, he and Mura Masa made their U.S. television debuts on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing “Deal Wiv It.“

“[Slowthai] is a kindred spirit,” Damon Albarn recently said of the rapper. “You need to work with kindred spirits, people who are really in the same pocket as you are, about worldview and emotion. That’s something where you have to kind of go on instinct, because you can listen to people’s music and be an admirer from afar, but until you’re actually in the room with each other, you really know whether there’s gonna be any kind of connection.”