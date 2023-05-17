Slowthai Dropped From Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds Festival Lineups Following Rape Charges

Slowthai’s name was quietly removed from the lineups of the Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds festivals after the British rapper was charged with two counts of rape on Tuesday. While neither festival has made an official announcement regarding the decision to drop him, Rolling Stone confirmed that Slowthai is no longer listed on the lineups for the events on their official websites. A rep for either festival did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

At the time of writing, his slot at London’s Wembley Arena this July is still set to take place.

On Tuesday, Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, appeared before Oxfordshire magistrates court via video link and was charged with the oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent in Oxford in connection to an alleged 2021 incident. Frampton did not enter a plea and only spoke to confirm his name, address in Northampton, and date of birth.

Following the court appearance, Slowthai posted a message on Instagram to deny the allegations. “Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges,” he wrote. “I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly.” He asked his supporters not to “comment about this situation” and to “respect the process and privacy” of his family.

The rapper, who is originally from Northampton, came to fame in 2019 with his debut album Nothing Great About Britain, a critically acclaimed state-of-the-nation rap record. The album was followed by 2021’s Tyron and his third album UGLY, which arrived in March of this year.