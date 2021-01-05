Slowthai Links Up With A$AP Rocky for Bruising New Song ‘Mazza’

U.K. rapper Slowthai has enlisted A$AP Rocky for a new song, “Mazza,” from his upcoming album, Tyron, out February 5th via Method/AWGE/Interscope.

Tyron is split into two thematic and sonic halves, and “Mazza” fits decisively in the album’s harder opening section. Slowthai produced the track with regular collaborator SAMO, letting a woozy synth purr over dense bass hits and sharp drums. Slowthai and Rocky peel off verses packed with punchlines, the former spitting, “Gin and tonic/I’m a bigger topic/Bigger pocket/Can’t close my wallet,” while the latter crows, “Light a flame toss a Molotov/Drop it off then I Mazel Tov/Pop a whole god dang champagne bottle cork/Still might find me in a mosh pit.”

“Mazza” marks the third offering from Tyron, following “Nhs” and “Feel Away,” featuring James Blake and Mount Kimbie, both of which appear on the album’s softer second half. Tyron marks Slowthai’s second album and follows is breakout 2019 LP, Nothing Great About Britain.

Slowthai is also up for his first Grammy Award this year, earning a nomination for Best Dance Recording for his work on Disclosure’s “My High,” which also features Aminé.