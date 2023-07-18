Slowdive Preview ‘Everything Is Alive’ With ‘Skin in the Game’

Slowdive have released new song “Skin in the Game.” It’s their second single off of their forthcoming album Everything Is Alive, following “Kisses.”

“I won’t know and you won’t say it now,” Neil Halstead sings on the contemplative track. “’Cause you don’t say and I will never ask.” The gauzy song is accompanied by a spiraling visualizer.

Everything Is Alive is the shoegaze icons’ first studio album since 2017’s eponymous LP, which marked their first LP in 22 years. It arrives on Sept. 1 via Dead Oceans.

The band — Halstead, vocalist and guitarist Rachel Goswell, guitarist Christian Savill, bassist Nick Chaplin, and drummer Simon Scott — have dedicated the album to Goswell’s mother and Scott’s father, who both died in 2020. It explores the nature of life, according to a press release. “There were some profound shifts for some of us personally,” Goswell said in a statement.

Halstead said the fifth album initially was going to be a "more minimal electronic record." But while the group incorporated their reverb-steeped guitars, the original concept also came through.

“As a band, when we’re all happy with it, that tends to be the stronger material,” Halstead said of the final compositions. “We’ve always come from slightly different directions, and the best bits are where we all meet in the middle.”

Slowdive are currently in the midst of a world tour, with shows in Australia and New Zealand through July. Their North American tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Toronto at Queen Elizabeth Theatre and wraps on Oct. 16 at The Warfield in San Francisco.