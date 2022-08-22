Slipknot Haunted by Something Seriously Spooky in New ‘Yen’ Video

Something’s haunting Corey Taylor in the new music video for Slipknot’s recent song, “Yen,” from their upcoming LP, The End, So Far.

Directed by the band’s own M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, the clip is set in a large, creepy mansion and cuts between psychedelic-tinged shots of Slipknot performing the track, and a sequence in which a maskless Taylor stumbles around the large space, followed by all manner of unnerving, occult-ish figures. At one point, Taylor embraces a woman on fire, while the clip ends with a suitably eerie postscript: Tortilla Man playing a toy piano in an empty garden in the middle of the night.

Slipknot released “Yen” at the top of August, not long after announcing The End, So Far with its lead single, “The Dying Song (Time to Sing).” The album will also include “The Chapeltown Rag,” which Slipknot released last November. The End, So Far marks Slipknot’s seventh studio album and first since 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind.

Slipknot will launch a North American tour this fall in support of The End, So Far. The trek kicks off Sept. 20 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and wraps Oct. 7 at the Fivepoint Amphitheater in Irvine, California.