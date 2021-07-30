Slipknot Share Video Tribute to Late Founding Drummer Joey Jordison

Slipknot paid tribute to drummer Joey Jordison Friday, just days after the founding member’s sudden death at the age of 46.

The metal act posted an eight-minute video tribute to Jordison on YouTube, featuring footage of the drummer on stage and in interviews, plus candid behind-the-scenes clips and home videos of Jordison sans mask.

As Jordison, who penned many of Slipknot’s biggest hits, says in an interview, “Each person who has bought one of our records, because our music is so personal, I have something in common with each one of them.”

“I never studied songs; I just kind of fucked around with it,” Jordison says in another excerpt from an interview. “I’m basically self-taught on it. I never really played at any songs, I just wrote riffs at a young age.”

“Our hearts go out to Joey’s family and loved ones at this time of tremendous loss,” the band wrote in the video’s description. “Joey Jordison’s art, talent, and spirit could not be contained or be held back. Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him, there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family. We love you, Joey.”

Jordison, Slipknot’s drummer from 1995 until 2013, died “peacefully in his sleep” Monday, his family announced in a statement. No cause of death was revealed.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” Jordison’s family added. “To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music.