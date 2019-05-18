See Slipknot’s Live Debut of ‘Unsainted,’ ‘All Out Life’ on ‘Kimmel’

Slipknot staged their first concert in nearly three years Friday on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the band played new single “Unsainted” and 2018’s “All Out Life” for the first time live.

Slipknot’s Kimmel mini-set, the band’s first live gig since November 2016, follows the announcement earlier this week of their upcoming sixth album We Are Not Your Kind, due out August 9th, and the video for its first single “Unsainted.”

Slipknot last released .5: The Gray Chapter in 2014; on Halloween, the band unveiled the standalone single “All Out Life.” It’s unclear if that track will also feature on We Are Not Your Kind.

The Kimmel mini-concert, which featured the band’s new masks, also marked Slipknot’s first without percussionist Chris Fehn – who was dismissed from the band after filing a lawsuit against Slipknot – in over 20 years.

In support of We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot will embark on the 29-city Knotfest Roadshow North American tour, kicking off July 26th at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.