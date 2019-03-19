×
Slipknot Part Ways With Percussionist Chris Fehn Following Lawsuit

“We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims,” band says in statement

Chris Fehn of Slipknot performs in Louisville, 2016

Slipknot have announced that percussionist Chris Fehn is no longer a part of the band.

Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Slipknot announced they are parting ways with longtime percussionist Chris Fehn. The news comes on the heels of Fehn’s lawsuit that alleges the band had shorted payment he claims is due to him, according to The Blast.

“Slipknot’s focus is making album #6, and our upcoming shows around the world, our best ever. Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot,” the band wrote in a statement via its website. “We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to be a part of Slipknot.

“We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life,” Slipknot continued. “Long live the Knot.”

In the lawsuit, per The Blast, Fehn claims that band members had an agreement where they would receive profits from merchandising and touring via a sole company that divvies profits and payment between the members. However, Fehn alleges that the band launched several separate Slipknot-affiliated business entities in different states that he had no previous knowledge of and he has allegedly not received any payment via those entities. Fehn joined Slipknot in 1998.

“There will be no further comments from the band at this time,” a rep for Slipknot said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Earlier this month, Slipknot announced their forthcoming album would be released on August 6th and revealed plans for a North American tour this summer. It’s unclear if Fehn will be replaced during the trek.

