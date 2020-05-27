Slipknot Plan Online Knotfest With Streaming Concerts and Interviews

Slipknot will host an online edition of their annual Knotfest with concerts and interviews featuring Slipknot, Underoath and Code Orange. The program will start on Knotfest.com at 3 p.m. PT on May 29th.

The band will stream their 2019 headlining set from Belgium’s Graspop Festival, which they played shortly before the release of Rolling Stone’s Metal Album of the Year for 2019, We Are Not Your Kind. The band’s percussionist, Shawn “Clown” Crahan, will also participate in an exclusive interview for the event.

Underoath will stream a 2016 gig they played at Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl around the time they released They’re Only Chasing Safety; frontman Spencer Chamberlain will do an interview. And Code Orange will revive their Last Ones Left: In Fear of the End livestream, which they staged in an empty theater in March at the onset of social distancing restrictions as a means to promote their album Underneath.

Clown will also speak with Code Orange’s singer and drummer Jami Morgan as part of his new interview series The Electric Theater. The Morgan episode is streaming now, and the percussionist will host a new interview each week.

In addition to The Electric Theater, Knotfest.com will begin hosting content like thinkpieces and curated playlists. The website currently features new interviews with August Burns Red, Body Count and Periphery, among others.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Clown discussed how he’s been spending his time in isolation. One of the things he did was put together a bird feeder, and he said he was enjoying the simple pleasure that has brought him. “Instead of being in a house and in an office, on a plane, on a stage in a bus, blah, blah, blah, blah, right now I’m watching a blue jay get into some peanut butter,” he said. “For me, it’s all about opening the box and reading the directions, following through and actually succeeding. And right now I’m watching a bird … and I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It’s pretty cool, you know? Hopefully everyone’s got stuff like that.”