Slipknot Edge Closer to ‘The End, So Far’ With New Single ‘Yen’

Slipknot have served up another preview of The End, So Far with the metal act’s new single “Yen.”

The track continues the death theme from the album’s first single, “The Dying Song (Time to Sing)“; the album title itself, The End, So Far, perhaps hints at an overarching theme of, well, the end.

“You’re all I can think about / The taste is red and rust / Can I hold you in my mouth until I fade into this form? / Can you cover me / Will you breathe for me?” frontman Corey Taylor sings.

“As the knife goes in, cut across my skin / When my death begins I want to know that I was dying for you / I died for you.”

The End, So Far, which the band co-produced with Joe Barresi (who mixed the band’s last two LPs), arrives on Sept. 30. In late 2021, the group also surprise-released the song “The Chapeltown Rag,” which also ended up on the album.

The weeks before their new record’s arrival, Slipknot will embark on their Knotfest Roadshow beginning Sept. 20 in Nashville. The 12-date trek includes a pair of festival stops, at Louisville’s Louder Than Life and Sacramento’s Aftershock.