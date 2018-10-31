Hear Slipknot’s Brutal New Song ‘All Out Life’

Slipknot return with the heavy “All Out Life,” the metal band’s first new song since their chart-topping 2014 LP, .5: The Gray Chapter. Frontman Corey Taylor rages against fleeting trends and short attention spans on the track. “Old does not mean dead; new does not mean best/ No hard feelings,” he barks over chugging, palm-muted riffs. “I’m tired of being right about everything I’ve said/ Yours does not mean mine; kill does not mean die/ We are not your kind; no excuses/ I challenge you to all-out-life.”

“‘All Out Life’ is a song that is trying to do two things: bring everyone together, but also remind everyone that the past is not something to be discarded with disdain,” Taylor said in a statement. “People are so eager to find the Next Big Thing sometimes that they shit all over the bands and artists that have come before, thus making the past feel disposable, like a dirty thing. Fuck that: why should we pay attention to your mediocre future when you can’t be bothered to celebrate an amazing past? I’d rather listen to a guaranteed hit than a forced miss. ‘All Out Life’ is the anthem that reminds people that it’s not the date on the music – it’s the staying power.”

Slipknot percussionist Shawn Crahan directed the track’s eerie video, which finds a group of masked, head-banging fans arriving in a warehouse and thrashing around the space. People in black robes spray the group with blood, and the clip ends with a van in flames.

“All Out Life” marks the first sample of forthcoming material from the nine-piece band. “Right now is a very exciting time for Slipknot,” Crahan said in a statement. “We’ve been working on new music for the last two years, and ‘All Out Life,’ the song and the video, is just one of many concepts in the works. It’s a fitting taste to get you to the next thing. Get ready for what’s to come. We challenge you to All Out Life.”

The group recently announced a hometown performance at the Iowa State Fair for August 10th, 2019. That date will follow a series of summer headlining and festival dates throughout the U.K. and Europe.