Slipknot Preview New Album With Unsparing Headbanger ‘Unsainted’

Slipknot unveiled a punishing new song, “Unsainted,” the first single from the group’s upcoming album, We Are Not Your Kind, out August 9th via Roadrunner Records.

“Unsainted” opens with an expertly crafted build, as choir vocals float above rumbling drums, tidal wave guitars and frontman Corey Taylor’s vocals: “Oh, I’ll never kill myself to save my soul/I was gone but how was I to know/I didn’t come this far to sink so low/I’m finally holding on to letting go.” This foreboding intro, however, soon gives way to a merciless storm of double bass drum hits and jagged guitars that carry the rest of the song.

Slipknot also shared a new music video for “Unsainted,” directed by the group’s co-founder M. Shawn Crahan (aka Clown). The chilling clip is full of creepy, cultish imagery interspersed with footage of the band members individually performing the track in scenes reminiscent are like moving portraits. The video ends with Taylor emerging from a church to find himself and the rest of Slipknot turned into statues, though he promptly sets fire to the marble figures. The group will perform the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live tomorrow, May 17th.

Slipknot revealed they were releasing a new LP in March, though at the time they had not announced the album’s title. We Are Not Your Kind marks the group’s sixth LP and follows 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter. Last year, the band released a new track, “All Out Life.”

Slipknot will embark on a massive North American tour this summer in support of We Are Not Your Kind. The 29-city Knotfest Roadshow will kick off July 26th at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California and wrap September 8th at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion at the Woodlands, Texas. Slipknot will be joined by special guests Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth throughout the trek.