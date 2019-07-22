Hear Slipknot’s Pummeling New Song ‘Solway Firth’

Slipknot examine the concept of “living a lie” on their pummeling new song “Solway Firth.”

After the track’s atmospheric swirl explodes into rabid riffs and double kick-drum patterns, frontman Corey Taylor screams, “I will settle for a slaughterhouse soaked in blood and betrayal/ It’s always somebody else; somebody else was me/ You want the real smile or the one I used to practice, not to feel like a failure?”

The metal octet paired the single with a gruesome video that alternates head-banging live performance footage with violent clips from the upcoming Amazon black-comedy superhero series The Boys. Bloody scenes include a man holding two severed arms and one character bashing someone’s head into a bathroom sink.

“Solway Firth” is the second song Slipknot have released from their upcoming sixth LP, We Are Not Your Kind, following lead single “Unsainted.” They recently promoted the record, which follows 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter, by performing the latter track and standalone 2018’s “All Out Life” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow North American tour — featuring special guests Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth on all dates — launches July 26th in Mountain View, California and wraps September 8th in The Woodlands, Texas. The band’s live itinerary also includes slots at the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals, along with a brief run of Australia and New Zealand in October and November.