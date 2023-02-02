Slipknot Back With Surprise New Single ‘Bone Church’

Less than a half-year after Slipknot released The End, So Far — one of Rolling Stone’s 15 Best Metal Albums of 2022 — the masked metal act is back with a new standalone single titled “Bone Church,” a track that has been in the works for nearly a decade.

The new song comes paired with a visual dubbed “Yen — Director’s Cut (Bone Church),” refreshing footage from the “Yen” video that was directed by Slipknot member Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

"On the road, we have a 'jam room' set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas," Crahan said of the track in a statement.

“‘Bone Church’ started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans – a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.”

While 2023 will see Slipknot traveling overseas much of the year with their international Knotfests and European gigs, the band does have a pair of U.S. festival appearances scheduled this summer: May 18 at Daytona Beach’s Welcome to Rockville and July 14’s Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin.