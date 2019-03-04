Slipknot Ready New Album, Plot North American Tour

Slipknot announced that they will release their new album on August 9th alongside plans to tour North America this summer.

The 29-city Knotfest Roadshow will start July 26th at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California and wrap September 8th at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion at the Woodlands, Texas. Slipknot will be joined by special guests Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth throughout the trek.

Tickets for the Knotfest Roadshow go on sale March 8th at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation. Premium members of Slipknot’s fan club will have access to presale tickets starting March 5th at 10 a.m. local time, while Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting March 5th at 12 p.m. local time. Each pair of tickets purchased will come with a digital copy of the band’s next LP. Complete information is available on Slipknot’s website.

To promote the tour, members of Slipknot will appear at a special March 7th event at the Brooklyn Projects skate shop in Los Angeles, California. Show tickets and exclusive merchandise will be available at the event.

Slipknot have yet to announce a title or track list for their upcoming sixth LP. The record follows the group’s 2014 offering, .5: The Gray Chapter. Last year, Slipknot released a new track, “All Out Life.”

Slipknot Knotfest Roadshow Tour Dates

July 26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 27 – San Bernardino, CA @ San Manuel Amphitheaer

August 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 3 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 6 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 8 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 10 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fairgrounds (Slipknot and Gojira only)

August 11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

August 18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 23 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

August 24 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 27 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center

August 28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 31 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 1 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 3 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 4 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 6 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas

September 7 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 8 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman