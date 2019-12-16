 Slipnot Play a Technicolor Palace in 'Nero Forte' Video - Rolling Stone
Slipnot Play a Technicolor Palace in ‘Nero Forte’ Video

Band will host Knotfest at Sea cruise event in 2020

The members of Slipknot have donned their masks once again for their newest music video, “Nero Forte.” Directed by the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan, the clip features a technicolor performance by Slipnot that gives a bright, lurid feel to the song’s already chaotic tone.

“Nero Forte” comes off of Slipknot’s latest album, We Are Not Your Kind, released this past August. The album debuted at Number One on Rolling Stone Charts’ Top 200 Albums, earning 93,000 album-equivalent units, the majority of which came from sales. (The band offered an album bundle tied to their We Are Not Your Kind tour.)

Slipknot will head out on the road for their next European tour this January. They also plan to host a four-night cruise event, Knotfest at Sea, setting sail from Barcelona, Spain, on August 10th.

Earlier this year, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor advocated for more rigorous gun control in an interview with The Independent. “There are too many fucking guns in America. I could walk outside right now and find a gun within minutes. There’s a very toxic gun culture here, it’s a cult, and it worries me,” he said.

