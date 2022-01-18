 Slipknot Plot Two-Part Knotfest Roadshow Tour For Spring 2022 - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects on Her Relationship With Britney on New Podcast
Home Music Music News

Slipknot Are Bringing Back Knotfest Roadshow for 38-Date Trek

Tickets for the tour, which features appearances from Cypress Hill, Ho99o9, In This Moment, and Jinjer, go on sale Friday, Jan. 21

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - FEBRUARY 21: Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs in concert at the Ericsson Globe Arena on February 21, 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Redferns)STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - FEBRUARY 21: Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs in concert at the Ericsson Globe Arena on February 21, 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Redferns)

Redferns

Slipknot are gearing up for the return of Knotfest Roadshow this spring as headliners on the two-part tour. Special guests In This Moment and Jinjer will join them on the first leg of the 38-date trek, and Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 on the second.

The initial leg of the tour begins on March 16 at Fargo, North Dakota’s FargoDome, and wraps on April 17 in Vancouver at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena. Knotfest Roadshow will pick back up at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Philadelphia, on May 18 and extend through June 18 where Slipknot will close out the tour with a show at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista, California. Tickets for Knotfest Roadshow 2022 are available starting Friday, Jan. 21.

Related Stories

Zac Brown Band Will Play Ballparks on 2022 U.S. Tour
Gin Blossoms Announce Tour for 30th Anniversary of 'New Miserable Experience'

Related Stories

taylor swift 115 songs ranked list
All 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked
30 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states,” Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor shared in a statement. Taylor previously tested positive for Covid-19 this past summer, despite being vaccinated. “This is the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life; had I not been vaccinated, I shudder to think how bad it would’ve been,” he said. “But, because I had that extra little bit of protection, it definitely helped me get through it. So go, go, go. If you’re still on the fence, I’m telling you right now, it’s the best thing you can do for yourself.”

Knotfest Roadshow 2022 will welcome performances of Slipknot’s first new music in two years, including “The Chapeltown Rag,” their latest release shared at the tail end of last year. The single will appear on the heavy metal band’s forthcoming seventh studio album, out later this year.

The record will mark their third without founding member Joey Jordison who was removed from the band’s lineup in 2013 citing transverse myelitis, a form of multiple sclerosis that hindered his ability to perform. In July 2021, the drummer died at the age of 46.

In This Article: direct, live music, Slipknot, tour announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.