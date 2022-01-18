Slipknot Are Bringing Back Knotfest Roadshow for 38-Date Trek

Slipknot are gearing up for the return of Knotfest Roadshow this spring as headliners on the two-part tour. Special guests In This Moment and Jinjer will join them on the first leg of the 38-date trek, and Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 on the second.

The initial leg of the tour begins on March 16 at Fargo, North Dakota’s FargoDome, and wraps on April 17 in Vancouver at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena. Knotfest Roadshow will pick back up at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Philadelphia, on May 18 and extend through June 18 where Slipknot will close out the tour with a show at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista, California. Tickets for Knotfest Roadshow 2022 are available starting Friday, Jan. 21.

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states,” Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor shared in a statement. Taylor previously tested positive for Covid-19 this past summer, despite being vaccinated. “This is the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life; had I not been vaccinated, I shudder to think how bad it would’ve been,” he said. “But, because I had that extra little bit of protection, it definitely helped me get through it. So go, go, go. If you’re still on the fence, I’m telling you right now, it’s the best thing you can do for yourself.”

Knotfest Roadshow 2022 will welcome performances of Slipknot’s first new music in two years, including “The Chapeltown Rag,” their latest release shared at the tail end of last year. The single will appear on the heavy metal band’s forthcoming seventh studio album, out later this year.

The record will mark their third without founding member Joey Jordison who was removed from the band’s lineup in 2013 citing transverse myelitis, a form of multiple sclerosis that hindered his ability to perform. In July 2021, the drummer died at the age of 46.