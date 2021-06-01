Slipknot Plots Knotfest Roadshow With Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange

Fresh off announcing this fall’s Knotfest, Slipknot is out with the dates and lineup for the Knotfest Roadshow. Kicking off September 28th in Tinley Park, Illinois, the tour features Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange.

Over 28 dates, the tour will travel across the U.S., wrapping up in Arizona in November. Tickets are available for presale Tuesday, with general admission going wide on June 4th. “With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about life again,” Slipknot’s Corey Taylor said in a statement. “To get back to life again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we’ll see you soon.”

Last month, Slipknot announced that Knotfest will take place at Indianola, Iowa’s National Balloon Classic Field on September 25th; the lineup features Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira, and many others. The band also shared that they’re currently at work on a follow-up to their last record, We Are Not Your Kind, which Rolling Stone dubbed the best metal album of 2019.

Taylor is also in the midst of a solo trek, the CMFTour, which wraps with Lincoln, Nebraska, stop on June 19th. He’s writing a tour diary for Rolling Stone.

Knotfest Roadshow 2021

September 25th – Des Moines, IA @ National Balloon Classic Field*

September 28th – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 29th – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

October 1st – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

October 2nd – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

October 3rd – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

October 5th – Syracuse, NY @ St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

October 8th – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

October 9th – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

October 10th – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

October 12th – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

October 13th – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

October 15th – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

October 17th – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 19th – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 20th – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 22nd – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

October 23rd – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

October 24th – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

October 26th – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

October 28th – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

October 29th – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

October 30th – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

November 1st – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

November 2nd – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

*Knotfest Festival

**No Code Orange