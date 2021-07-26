 Slipknot, Bring Me the Horizon, Killswitch Engage to Play Knotfest LA - Rolling Stone
Slipknot, Bring Me the Horizon, Killswitch Engage Set for Knotfest Los Angeles

Fever 333, Code Orange, and the Cherry Bombs will also appear at the autumn event

Kory Grow

Slipknot

Slipknot.

Alexandria Crahan-Conway*

Slipknot are extending their busy fall plans with another installment of Knotfest, dubbed Knotfest Los Angeles, which they’ll headline at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium on November 5th. Bring Me the Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange, and Vended will also perform, along with the aerial dance troupe Cherry Bombs. The general on sale will begin Friday at KnotfestLosAngeles.com, while presales start Tuesday.

The event follows the announcements of Knotfest Iowa, which kicks off the band’s concert activities on September 25th, and the touring Knotfest Roadshow, which stretches across the States from September 28th to November 2nd. The Roadshow dates all feature support from Knotfest Los Angeles performers Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange. (The band has also announced the postponments of planned 2021 Knotfest events in Brazil, Chile, and Colombia to next year.)

Slipknot intends to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their commercial breakthrough, Iowa, which made it up to Number Three on Billboard when it came out. Each of the Knotfest events will feature a museum with memorabilia and artifacts from around the release of Iowa. At Knotfest Iowa, the band will also offer tastings of its small-batch Iowa whiskies, No. 9 Iowa Whiskey and No. 9 Reserve, and band-branded beers.

Prior to the band’s live events, the group is currently recording a follow-up to their 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind.

The group’s frontman, Corey Taylor, recently embarked on a solo tour, which he chronicled in a three-part tour diary for Rolling Stone. In the final installment, he paid tribute to Knotfest Los Angeles performers the Cherry Bombs, which features his wife Alicia. “This is no ordinary revue; hell, there isn’t even an easy way to describe it,” he wrote. “It’s more than just a dance troupe. It’s dance, and fire performance, and aerial performance, and pole performance, coupled with storytelling and angle grinding for good measure. Now even an expanded mind needs a minute to take that all in.”

