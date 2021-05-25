 Slipknot, Faith No More, Megadeth to Play Knotfest This Fall - Rolling Stone
Slipknot, Faith No More, Megadeth Set for Knotfest

Lamb of God, Gojira, and many others will play the event in Iowa

Kory Grow

Corey Taylor performs during the concert of the American heavy metal band Slipknot in Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP)

Slipknot's Corey Taylor.

Balazs Mohai/MTI/AP

Slipknot will headline their own Knotfest in their home state of Iowa this fall with a lineup that also includes Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira, and many others. The event will take place at Indianola, Iowa’s National Balloon Classic Field on September 25th.

Tickets will be available to the general public on June 4th at 11 a.m. ET at KnotfestIowa.com. Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET to people who subscribe to the band’s website, Knotfest.com. That site has also absorbed the band’s Outside the 9 fan club.

“A home show is always insane, but a home Knotfest show will be on a whole other level,” the group’s percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan said in a statement. “Prepare. See you soon for the new reality. Stay (sic).”

The rest of the Knotfest lineup includes Suicideboys, Trivium, Tech N9ne, Fever 333, Knocked Loose, Turnstile, Gatecreeper, and Vended.

Along with the announcement of the festival, Slipknot announced they had entered the recording studio last month to work on a follow-up to their last record, We Are Not Your Kind, which Rolling Stone dubbed the best metal album of 2019.

In other Slipknot news, frontman Corey Taylor is headlining a solo trek, dubbed the CMFTour, which runs through a Lincoln, Nebraska, stop on June 19th. Throughout the tour, on which Taylor is following local Covid-19 safety protocols, the artist is writing a tour diary for Rolling Stone.

In his inaugural entry, he described the overwhelming elation he felt being on stage again after the pandemic. “The energy, the positivity, the togetherness, the excitement, and the generosity were off the charts,” he wrote. “From the intro to the fade of the outro, it was pure and perfect release. For me as a performer, I know now that we can get back to doing what makes our hearts sing. And I’ll tell you — that fact alone is worth taking precautions and doing it right.”

