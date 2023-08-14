Corey Taylor Hits Career Peak Performing ‘SpongeBob’ Theme Song With Tom Kenny

More than three decades into his career as a performing musician, Corey Taylor is still reaching new heights. Between Slipknot and Stone Sour, the singer has performed for some of the biggest crowds filling up some of the biggest venues and festival grounds possible. But Taylor reached his peak on Saturday when he took the stage at the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention in West Virginia to perform the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song with voice actor Tom Kenny.

“This is the most nervous I’ve ever been in my whole career,” Taylor told the audience from the event’s outdoor stage. “How the hell did I get here, guys?” He took the lead on the performance after Kenny passed him the honors of asking: “Are you ready, kids?” The pair figured out their duet dynamic as they went, including what key they were performing in, while they traded lyrics back and forth.

Backed by a full band, Kenny channeled Patchy the Pirate and Taylor went for something more closely resembling a medieval town herald. The singer is scheduled to begin his North American solo tour in just over a week, but it remains to be seen if this will be the round of shows where he finally decides to add the SpongeBob SquarePants theme to his official set list.

“The funny thing is it’s almost like a double-edged sword these days. It drives me nuts that it’s one of the most requested songs at my acoustic shows, and yet the whole reason I learned that song was so me and my son could connect on music,” Taylor told Montreal Rocks in 2020. “So I have a hard time saying no to stuff like that, man. I’ve thrown it in the set like a handful of times, even when it wasn’t there.”

He added: “I keep wondering whether or not I should do a full band version and just trip people out, you know? So, I don’t know. You can never say never. But it’s very funny.”