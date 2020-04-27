 Slipknot's Corey Taylor Details Guitar Auction for COVID-19 Relief - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next How to Get Vinyl Off Your Shelf and Onto Your Wall Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor to Auction Off Guitars for COVID-19 Relief

Proceeds from sales will benefit Direct Relief’s coronavirus response efforts

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Slipknot - Corey TaylorSlipknot in concert at the Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland - 12 Feb 2020

Slipknot's Corey Taylor is auctioning off guitars from his personal collection to raise money for Direct Relief's COVID-19 response efforts.

SPP-JP/Shutterstock

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is auctioning off 13 guitars from his personal collection to raise money for Direct Relief’s COVID-19 response efforts. The sale is live now on eBay and will run through May 7th at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The auction will feature a mix of electric guitars, acoustic guitars and bass guitars, all of which Taylor has signed. Highlights include a gold metallic Gibson Memphis Dave Grohl DG-335 (one of just 400 in the world), a Gold Top Gibson Classic Les Paul, a tan Fender acoustic guitar, a pearl blue Gibson Dave Grohl Signature (one of just 200) and a black SDGR bass. Each instrument will come with a case and a certificate of authenticity.

Along with all proceeds from the auction benefiting Direct Relief’s COVID-19 response efforts, eBay will provide a matching donation of up to $1 million to the organization. Direct Relief is a non-profit aiding the delivery of personal protective equipment and other essential items to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slipknot released their most recent album, We Are Not Your Kind, last August. In March, the group was forced to cancel its Asian tour because of the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, the band’s Knotfest Roadshow tour is still scheduled to launch May 30th in Syracuse, New York.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Corey Taylor, coronavirus, covid-19, Slipknot

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.