Slipknot Cancel Knotfest Mexico Show After Broken Barricade Sparks Safety Concerns

Slipknot canceled their headlining set at Knotfest Mexico Saturday after a broken barricade sparked safety concerts at the festival.

Evanescence’s set preceding Slipknot was also impacted by the barricade problem, which began after the security barriers were pushed down during Behemoth’s set, Revolver reports. Despite multiple attempts, organizers were unable to repair the barricade, resulting in the cancellation.

“Because of a broken barricade and failed attempts to fix it, Slipknot were forced to cancel our performance last night,” the band tweeted in a statement.

“Safety – especially the safety of our fans and fellow bands – is priority number one. We apologize profusely and hope you all understand. If anything were to happen to any of you, we wouldn’t forgive ourselves. Also, If we could have fixed the barricade correctly, we would have gone on stage. Again, we hope you all understand and we will try to make it up to you as soon as we can.”

Soon after the cancellations, video from Knotfest captured a rash of vandalism, including one video where fans storm the stage, grab Evanescence drummer Will Hunt’s drum kit and then light it on fire.

“Evanescence’s and Slipknot’s sets at Knotfest Mexico were cancelled last night due to problems with the barricades. People attending the festival proceeded to throw things on stage after the announcement of the cancellation and cause serious damage to Evanescence’s equipment,” the band tweeted.

“We are heartbroken we didn’t get to play for you tonight, México City. Your safety, your life is more important than any show! We love you and we will be back soon, that’s a promise.”