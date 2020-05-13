Slipknot Cancel 2020 Tour Dates Because of Coronavirus

Slipknot have canceled their tour dates for summer 2020 due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on social media, the band said the cancellations will effect the North American and U.K. legs of their Knotfest Roadshow festival, while their August cruise, Knotfest at Sea, will be postponed. Ticket holders to the Knotfest shows will receive an e-mail regarding refund options, while postponement info will be sent to those set to attend Knotfest at Sea.

“The band looks forward to performing for its fans again,” Slipknot wrote, “and will do so when everyone’s safety can be assured.”

Back in March, Slipknot was forced to call off its Knotfest Japan dates because of COVID-19. Over the past two months, Knotfest has hosted a weekly streaming series that’s featured archival concerts from artists like Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb of God and Trivium. Earlier this month, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor auctioned off 13 guitars from his personal collection to raise money for Direct Relief’s COVID-19 response efforts.