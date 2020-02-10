 Slipknot Perform 'Unsainted,' 'Duality' on BBC Radio 1's Rock Show - Rolling Stone
Watch Slipknot Perform ‘Unsainted,’ ‘Duality’ on BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show

The band played at London’s Maida Vale Studios

Slipknot performed a six-song set for BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show at Maida Vale Studios in London, with videos of two tracks now available online. The set, recorded last month for air on February 9th, included “Unsainted,” “Psychosocial,” “The Devil In I,” “Duality,” “Disasterpiece” and “Wait And Bleed.”

“Welcome to the weirdest gig we’ve ever played,” frontman Corey Taylor noted before the performance of “Unsainted.” The full Rock Show episode, which you can listen to here, includes an interview with several band members and additional music from the band.

Last week Slipknot announced their upcoming Knotfest Roadshow, which the band will headline alongside A Day to Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. The trek kicks off May 30th St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York and wraps June 25th at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas. The band also recently released a 20-minute short film for their song “Nero Forte,” which pays homage to filmmakers like Stan Brakhage, Godfrey Reggio and Luis Buñuel.

