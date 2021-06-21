Sleigh Bells Unveil Unannounced Album Tour for 2021-2022

Sleigh Bells have announced new tour dates for this coming fall and winter, dubbed the Unannounced Album Tour. As the name suggests, the band will be supporting an as-of-yet-unannounced new album, although they’ve not revealed any further details beyond, “New music coming very soon.”
Ecstatic to announce our North American Tour '21/'22 🖤 New music coming very soon. Register now at https://t.co/Wal6Tm6gzp for access to presale tickets which will be on sale at 12pm ET Wednesday. The awesome @killsbirdsmusic will be our special guests for the Fall dates. pic.twitter.com/Z5bwkVlIiM
— SLEIGH BELLS (@sleighbells) June 21, 2021
The first leg of the tour kicks off October 5th at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Lincoln Theatre, and runs through October 28th. The tour then resumes in February 2022, running from the 8th through the 27th with a final show at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia. Kill Birds will open for Sleigh Bells during the October shows.
Last year, Sleigh Bells celebrated the 10th anniversary of their landmark debut album Treats, and were originally scheduled to play a special performance of the album before Covid-19 postponed live music. The band will now perform the anniversary show on September 9th at Webster Hall in Manhattan.
Sleigh Bells Unannounced Album Tour Dates
October 5 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
October 6 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
October 8 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
October 9 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
October 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
October 12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
October 13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
October 15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
October 17 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
October 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
October 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
October 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
October 23 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
October 26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
October 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub
October 28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
February 8, 2022 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
February 9, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Ballroom at Taft Theatre
February 11, 2022 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
February 12, 2022 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
February 13, 2022 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
February 15, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
February 16, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
February 18, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
February 19, 2022 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick
February 21, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
February 23, 2022 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
February 24, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
February 25, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
February 27, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts