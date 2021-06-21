Sleigh Bells Unveil Unannounced Album Tour for 2021-2022

Sleigh Bells have announced new tour dates for this coming fall and winter, dubbed the Unannounced Album Tour. As the name suggests, the band will be supporting an as-of-yet-unannounced new album, although they’ve not revealed any further details beyond, “New music coming very soon.”

Ecstatic to announce our North American Tour '21/'22 🖤 New music coming very soon. Register now at https://t.co/Wal6Tm6gzp for access to presale tickets which will be on sale at 12pm ET Wednesday. The awesome @killsbirdsmusic will be our special guests for the Fall dates. pic.twitter.com/Z5bwkVlIiM — SLEIGH BELLS (@sleighbells) June 21, 2021

The first leg of the tour kicks off October 5th at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Lincoln Theatre, and runs through October 28th. The tour then resumes in February 2022, running from the 8th through the 27th with a final show at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia. Kill Birds will open for Sleigh Bells during the October shows.

Last year, Sleigh Bells celebrated the 10th anniversary of their landmark debut album Treats, and were originally scheduled to play a special performance of the album before Covid-19 postponed live music. The band will now perform the anniversary show on September 9th at Webster Hall in Manhattan.

Sleigh Bells Unannounced Album Tour Dates

October 5 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

October 6 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

October 8 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

October 9 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

October 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

October 12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

October 13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

October 15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

October 17 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

October 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

October 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

October 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

October 23 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

October 26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

October 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

October 28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

February 8, 2022 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

February 9, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Ballroom at Taft Theatre

February 11, 2022 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

February 12, 2022 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

February 13, 2022 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

February 15, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

February 16, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

February 18, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

February 19, 2022 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick

February 21, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

February 23, 2022 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

February 24, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

February 25, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

February 27, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts