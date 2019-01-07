×
Rolling Stone
Stoner Metal Kings Sleep Detail ‘Live at Third Man’ Vinyl Release

Quadruple album on colored vinyl was recorded at Third Man’s Nashville headquarters in December

Sleep Live at Third Man Records

Third Man Records

Sleep, the doom-metal act behind cult classics like 2003’s Dopesmoker, is releasing a 4-LP live album through Third Man Records’ quarterly vault subscription series. The band recorded Sleep Live at Third Man Records at the label’s Nashville headquarters in December, months after their surprise return after a 15-year break with The Sciences, recently ranked as one of Rolling Stone‘s 50 Best Albums of 2018.

The quadruple album, which is pressed on four vinyl discs colored blue, green, orange and purple, includes songs from throughout Sleep’s career. The package also includes a reproduction show poster and a “mystery mission patch”; it’s available to fans who sign up for the Third Man vault series by January 31st. This is the 39th entry in the series, which has previously offered exclusive vinyl pressings of studio and live recordings by label founder Jack White and his many projects (the White Stripes, the Raconteurs, the Dead Weather), as well as records by Pearl Jam, Captain Beefheart and more.

Singer and bassist Al Cisneros told Rolling Stone last year that inspirations for Sleep’s comeback included Black Sabbath and “probably a lot of weed. Weed and science fiction, kind of like always. We don’t take it too seriously. It doesn’t have to be all furrowed-brow, arms-crossed, tough-guy shit, you know?”

Sleep Live at Third Man Records tracklist:

Side One:
“Leagues Beneath”
Side Two:
“Dopesmoker (Part One)”Side Three:
“Dopesmoker (Part Two)”
“Holy Mountain”Side Four:
“The Clarity”
“Aquarian”Side Five:
“Sonic Titan”Side Six:
“Marijuanaut’s Theme”
“Giza Butler”

Side Seven:
“The Botanist”
“Dragonaut”

