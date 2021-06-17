Sleater-Kinney Perform ‘Worry With You’ on ‘Late Show With Colbert’

Sleater-Kinney were the musical guests on Wednesday night’s Late Show, performing the song “Worry With You” from their new album Path of Wellness.

Although some late-night music acts have now opted to play in front of a live studio audience, as in pre-Covid-10 times, the band chose to do a pre-taped performance in what looked like an abandoned skateboard park (or a drained pool). “Let’s get lost baby/And take a wrong turn,” Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker sang while trading off guitar parts. “That’s the life, that’s the life/We never ever wanna get burned.”

“Worry With You” was released as the first Path of Wellness single back in May, ahead of the album’s release date on June 11th via Mom + Pop. The band also shared the singles “High in the Grass” and “Method.”

Path of Wellness follows Sleater-Kinney’s 2019 album, The Center Won’t Hold, and marks the group’s first LP as a duo, following the departure of drummer Janet Weiss shortly before the release of The Center Won’t Hold. Brownstein and Corin Tucker recorded Path of Wellness in Portland, Oregon, over the course of 2020.