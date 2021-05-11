Sleater-Kinney Return With New Single ‘Worry With You’

Sleater-Kinney have put out their first new single in over a year, “Worry With You.” The song is the band’s first release from their just-announced tenth studio album, Path of Wellness, out June 11th via Mom+Pop.

“Worry With You” comes with a music video, directed by Alberta Poon, that’ll be familiar to anyone who’s been stuck in quarantine with their significant other over the past year. A young couple (played by Fabi Reyna and Megan Watson) struggle to find happiness in their tiny house without getting on each other’s nerves. Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein both make cameo appearances in the video — Tucker as a woman in a pharmaceutical ad, and Brownstein as a television fitness instructor.

Brownstein and Tucker recorded Path of Wellness in Portland, Oregon, throughout the pandemic of 2020. The album follows 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold and marks their first LP as a duo, after longtime drummer Janet Weiss announced her departure from the band shortly before The Center Won’t Hold was released.

Sleater-Kinney will also be co-headlining the It’s Time Tour in the U.S. with Wilco this summer after the tour was postponed from last summer due to Covid-19. Nnamdï has joined the tour as an opening act on most dates.

Path of Wellness Tracklist

1. Path of Wellness

2. High in the Grass

3. Worry With You

4. Method

5. Shadow Town

6. Favorite Neighbor

7. Tomorrow’s Grave

8. No Knives

9. Complex Female Characters

10. Down The Line

11. Bring Mercy

Sleater-Kinney and Wilco, It’s Time Tour 2021 Dates

August 5 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts*

August 7 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater*

August 10 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

August 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

August 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 17 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

August 18 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

August 20 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 21 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

August 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

August 24 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

August 25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre Summer Concert Series – Thompson’s Point

August 26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

August 28 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

*indicates no Nnamdï on this date