Sleater-Kinney Preview St. Vincent-Produced Album With ‘The Future Is Here’

Sleater-Kinney has released a new track, “The Future Is Here,” ahead of their upcoming album The Center Won’t Hold. The album will drop August 16th via Mom + Pop and was produced by St. Vincent, as previously announced.

The band released “Hurry on Home,” another track that will appear on the album, earlier this year with a lyric video directed by Miranda July. The Center Won’t Hold, a follow-up to the group’s 2015 reunion album No Cities to Love, sees the band testing new waters. “We always planned on getting back in the studio — it was just a matter of when,” guitarist Carrie Brownstein told NPR. “If there is an overarching principle to this album, it’s that the tools on which we were relying proved inadequate. So we sought new ones, both metaphorically and literally.”

In a statement from the band Brownstein also said, “Instead of just going into the studio to document what we’d done, we were going in to explore and to find the essence of something. To dig in deeper.” Drummer Janet Weiss added, “I think for Carrie and Corin [Tucker] it was liberating to explore a different sound palette.”

The group, who will perform on The Tonight Show on June 19th, also recently announced a North American tour that will kick off October 9th in Spokane, Washington. General tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 14th at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now.

Only a few more days of fan pre-sale. Get your tickets now before the go on sale to the general public by using our code: hurryonhome https://t.co/y661Gtxnq2 pic.twitter.com/k6G04oVcpQ — Sleater-Kinney (@Sleater_Kinney) June 12, 2019

The Center Won’t Hold Tracklist:

1. The Center Won’t Hold

2. Hurry on Home

3. Reach Out

4. Can I Go On

5. Restless

6. Ruins

7. LOVE

8. Bad Dance

9. The Future Is Here

10. The Dog/The Body

11. Broken