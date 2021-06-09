Sleater-Kinney Ponder Love and Hate on New Song ‘Method’

Sleater-Kinney have released a new song, “Method,” from their upcoming album, Path of Wellness, out this Friday, June 11th via Mom + Pop.

The track has a kind of mellow feel as the guitars and bass twist around each other under a steady drum shuffle, but the song occasionally swells to something a bit more ragged. “I know, I’m singing about love,” Carrie Brownstein pleads on the chorus, “I’m sorry, I’m singing about love/And it sounds like hate/It’s too late to sing about love.”

“Method” also arrives with a lyric video, which was directed by Lance Bangs and features Sleater-Kinney performing the song in the studio.

“Method” marks the third offering from Path of Wellness, following “High in the Grass” and “Worry With You.” Path of Wellness follows Sleater-Kinney’s 2019 album, The Center Won’t Hold and marks the group’s first LP as a duo, following the departure of drummer Janet Weiss shortly before the release of The Center Won’t Hold. Brownstein and Corin Tucker recorded Path of Wellness in Portland, Oregon, over the course of 2020.

Sleater-Kinney are set to embark on a co-headlining tour with Wilco later this summer. The run launches August 5th in Spokane, Washington, and wraps on August 28th in Chicago.